10 redenen om met de cloud te stoppen

1. Your costs went out of the control.

This can be significant. Prices go up and go down. A new product gets introduced that might be more financially attractive—but only if you started from that point and not if you include the added cost of migration (documentation, security and other audit) not to mention re-budgeting and rate of return over the lifecycle of the data flows.

2. Security was tougher than you thought.

You were probably smart and already had extensive key control, but perhaps your cloud vendor wanted it done their way. Asset control, the cost of embedding security control planes and audit infrastructure that duplicates data center standards created a duopoly of security infrastructure—perhaps both equal but not the same—adding to costs of control, training, documentation, audit and more.

3. Moving stuff among cloud vendors takes the skills of a science fiction writer.

There are some decent methodologies for making atomic, rather than dependent, cloud constructions so that they can be moved (mostly) en masse to a new target cloud provider's infrastructure with comparative ease. Few organizations base their relationships on the mandate that assets must be mobile rather than dependent on a cloud provider's secret sauce. Then they weep.

4. Your APIs are not only ignored, but unsupported.

Hooks to your management, networking and administrative control planes are mandatory. You may be on your own getting support for them because often the hooks live, in theory, somewhere, and are managed by, um, someone. It's best to know that your control plane is supported before you start moving assets.

5. Cloud tech support is available. Just available.

Imagine my complete surprise when I moved my meager infrastructure into the cloud to find support is available only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mountain time. I'm moving out shortly. My data center is hosted at Expedient, which has data centers increasingly around the country. Those nightshift people live for something to do that's both interesting and complex. Black-belt support personnel are doing comparatively mundane graveyard shift stuff. I should've moved there.