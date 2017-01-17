De 14 beste devops-tools voor Windows admins

Webwereld selecteert hier interessante artikelen uit het internationale netwerk van onze uitgever IDG.

Without automation, there would be no devops. How organizations implement automation (from continuous delivery to automated testing to release pipelines) differs wildly, but the fundamental divergence in approaches begins at the operating system. When it comes to Windows vs. Linux, devops is a bit different.

Not every devops tool is created equal when it comes to managing a Linux or Windows system. Yet, it's up to us as devops practitioners to manage these distinct architectures as if they were one. That is the goal. For Windows organizations used to working the Windows way, this can be a bit challenging.

Here, we provide a look at key devops tools for better managing Windows fleets. Whether you're a Windows shop or an organization that runs critical services on both Linux and Windows, these tools (ranging from integrated development environments to test frameworks) will prove invaluable in embracing devops for Windows machines.

Code IDEs

Devops automation isn't achieved by managing environments with a GUI; code is what makes automation happen. It is the integral engine of the software release process. Developers and devops engineers alike need a development environment that allows them to edit automation scripts quickly and efficiently in their language of choice.

Visual Studio. Visual Studio is the Cadillac of coding for Windows and, increasingly, other platforms. Visual Studio natively supports C, C++, VB.Net, C#, and F#. Other languages are supported via language services.

Visual Studio can be expensive, ranging from $500 to $1,200 if purchased alone, or it can be obtained through numerous other Microsoft programs. It offers many integration points with a wide range of services, such as Azure, AWS, and Hyper-V all of which will be valuable to devops engineers. However, Visual Studio is much more than an IDE, and as such, it is a complex product with lots of bells and whistles. For a developer, Visual Studio may be a necessity, but for a devops professional, the complexity may not make it the right choice. Luckily, there are a wealth of options to choose from.