Denk maar niet dat Intel stopt met IoT

Webwereld selecteert hier interessante artikelen uit het internationale netwerk van onze uitgever IDG.

These programs were run out of Intel's new technology group and not out of its recently restructured and reemphasized IoT group. This change is less a surrender than it is a strategic regrouping for Intel. In fact, I see this as a wise move as its unlikely Intel could compete at the low end of the "things" market with the ARM camp, and especially with the likes of Qualcomm, MediaTek and others that can leverage their strengths and scale in mobile phone SoC designs into IoT.

The mobile phone processor market is an area Intel was not successful in impacting in any significant way (other than in supplying modems), and with its very limited scale, it would be hard for Intel to profitably compete in the processor/SoC space with these high volume providers who are already producing tens of millions of chips and can relatively easily re-purpose a portion of these to the IoT segment.

That's not to say Intel is totally abandoning the IoT market. It will continue its efforts within its IoT group to focus on compelling higher performance compute platforms that can leverage its investments in Atom, Core and Xeon chipsets, as well as its capabilities in modems.

Intel plans to target markets like autonomous vehicles/automotive, drones, healthcare and similar areas where higher end and more compute intensive options are needed and where lowest cost is not the primary driver. Although lower volume than "gadgets," this industrial and enterprise space has much better margins and characteristics that fit into Intel's plans and strengths. And it's an area where Intel has significant intellectual property to exploit.