De waarheid achter de 'slechte' accu's van MacBook Pro's

Read professional reviews of Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup, and you'll come away thinking the new laptops have great battery life.

Dive into a customer forum, though, and the upshot will be exactly the opposite: The new MacBook Pros have "piss poor" battery life.

That characterization came from user yillbs on MacRumors.com "I don't think anyone can convince me that this thing isn't just flat out the worst battery life ever on a MacBook," yillbs wrote, clearly frustrated. "I've been defending it like mad, but at this point... how can you? 4.42 hours is just bad."

User Happypuppy was anything but. "Not happy with the battery either. I was editing my MacBook review video last night and at 6:28 p.m. it was at 100 percent," Happypuppy wrote. "At 8:52 p.m. it was down to about 42 percent."

Contrast those writeups with Macworld's review, which said: "Battery life is also solid, with both models lasting a full day of heavy use, with multiple apps open, dozens of Safari tabs, streaming music to Spotify, and occasionally indulging in some video viewing with Sierra's picture-in-picture feature."

Macworld isn't alone. From Laptopmag to The Verge and Notebookcheck.net, the vast majority of reviewers have lauded the MacBook Pros for good battery life.

My own tests agreed. I'm no fan of the MacBook Pro's butterfly-switch keyboard, nor its lack of USB Type A ports, but one thing I do know is it has relatively good battery life. When I tested both a non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro and the base 15-inch MacBook Pro some months ago, I was able to coax about nine hours of 4K video playback from each at 255 nits of brightness.

A search for the truth

The truth about the MacBook Pro's battery life had to be somewhere in this mess of conflicting results. I returned to the MacBook Pro 15 I'd tested before to put it through multiple run-down scenarios, charging and discharging the MacBook Pro 15 under different loads over the course of many days.

This particular MacBook Pro 15 is the baseline model with a Core i7-6700HQ, Radeon Pro 450, 16GB of LPDDR3/2133 RAM, and 256GB of flash storage. The OS I used in the majority of these tests was the latest public one available when I started my testing: macOS Sierra 10.12.2. I disabled automatic screen dimming and manually calibrated brightness using our Minolta photometer for each of the brightness settings I used.

You'd typically run these tests multiple times to calculate an average to reduce variability. Given the considerable time it takes to perform individual run-down tests, I went with a more casual single-run scenario.