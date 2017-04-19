Dex van Samsung belooft smartphone als pc

We hebben al meerdere pogingen gezien om de lijn tussen pc en mobiel te doen verdwijnen met hardware en software die ervoor zorgen dat je kunt doorwerken van smartphone naar pc en andersom. Het idee van Microsoft Continuum of het inmiddels geschrapte Ubuntu Convergence is dat je een mobiel apparaat in een dock klikt, waarna je naadloos doorwerkt achter het bureau.

Webwereld selecteert hier interessante artikelen uit het internationale netwerk van onze uitgever IDG. Vandaag een hands-on recensie van zo'n apparaat dat dit idee moet waarmaken: de Samsung Dex.

But so far, reality has not delivered on that promise of the mobile-on-desktop notion. Now, Samsung is trying its hand at this puzzle, with the Dex dock available for its new Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones.

The journey from the Lapdock to the Dex Station

The Motorola Lapdock back in 2011 was the first dock to put smartphone screens on a computer monitor, as well as provide a full-screen browser and connections for physical keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals. But the constrained smartphone apps weren't much easier to use as big-screen windows, and the Linux-based browser was too limited.

Apple took a dockless approach, using its AirPlay protocol to beam an iPhone's or iPad's screen to a TV via an Apple TV box and provide typing access via Bluetooth keyboards. That didn't make the app user interfaces usefully bigger (they were magnified, but contained the same number of pixels as the Apple devices' own screens). And moving your hand between the physical keyboard and device touchscreen (iOS still has no mouse support) is an awkward experience you do only when required. In effect, Apple's AirPlay approach is limited to presentation use, and Apple has clearly decided to focus on making the iPad itself work better as a laptop surrogate.

Last fall, HP tried its hand at the mobile-on-desktop game with its Elite x3 with Desk Dock, also with unfortunate results. The Elite x3 smartphone is too big and clunky to use as a phone, and although the Desk Dock works decently, the whole thing is undermined by the use of Windows Mobile. People expected to run real Windows applications via the Desk Dock, but they got a few, limited Windows Mobile apps instead. That's a no-go zone.

Samsung has had a dock before, for 2013's Galaxy Note II and Galaxy S4, but that Samsung Smart Dock wasn't very smart. It merely projected the mobile device's screen to a TV, like Apple's AirPlay but via a cable, plus it allowed use of USB input devices. It disappeared quickly and quietly.