Smartphone-fabrikanten breken upgrade-belofte

Webwereld selecteert hier interessante artikelen uit het internationale netwerk van onze uitgever IDG.

'Tis the season for tech companies to start hawking high-end phones. Over the coming weeks and months, we'll be hearing about numerous new Android devices from practically every manufacturer imaginable.

One thing you can bet none of them will mention, though, is their commitment -- or lack thereof -- to supporting and updating those smartphones after you buy 'em. Plain and simple, that's not something most Android device-makers like to draw attention to or discuss.

Don't let that lack of focus fool you. A company's commitment to timely and ongoing software support is arguably the most important thing to consider with any Android phone purchase. The problem is that it's hard to know what to expect when manufacturers aren't upfront about their policies.

I'm here to help. I've been tracking Android manufacturers' commitments and performance with OS upgrades since the platform's earliest days -- and this year is no exception.

After all, while Google's deconstruction of Android and introduction of standalone security patches have helped make traditional updates less critical than they once were, our devices still have significant foundational improvements that only full OS upgrades can provide. Timely ongoing upgrades aren't everything, by any means, but they are without a doubt a significant and valid factor to consider.

So let's arm ourselves with knowledge, shall we? We've now reached the point where we're six months past the launch of the most recent major Android release, Android 7.0 Nougat -- and that means it's prime time to step back and look at who's making post-sales support a priority and who's treating it as an afterthought.

This Android upgrade cycle is especially interesting, as Google took the unusual step of introducing a preview version of Nougat all the way back in March of 2016 -- nearly three months earlier than it had with the previous year's release. It then delivered the final version of the software in August, a month and a half ahead of its 2015 schedule. All in all, that gave Android device-makers a full 36 more days with the software ahead of its release than they'd had with both of the previous two (Marshmallow and Lollipop) cycles.

You'd think that would mean the scores this go-round would be higher than ever. But -- well, that isn't exactly how things panned out.

Enough with the suspense. Time to see who's making the grade and who's coming up short.