Zo verdien je geld met open source software

Talk about starting a business based on open source software and the conversation will inevitably shift to Red Hat. That's because the Linux vendor is a shining example of a company that's making money from an open source product. But how easy is it really to establish an open source startup that makes money? For every success story like Red Hat there are companies like Cyanogen that fail to thrive and projects that are abandoned.

It's tempting to believe that the Red Hat business model, which is based around selling subscriptions for support to a maintained and tested version of Linux (or a closely related model that offers consultancy and customization to an open source software solution as well support and maintenance), is the most viable way to make money from open source software. But Sam Myers, a principal at Balderton Capital, a technology venture capital company, says that most open source startups are unlikely to succeed using these business models.

"Despite Red Hat, it is actually quite challenging to make money selling customization, support and consultancy," Myers says. "Why? Because it is head-count driven, the model doesn't scale, and you get low renewals. And you have competition from other consultancies."

Myers admits that the subscription model can occasionally be successful, but asserts that a more promising business model is to build a product line around an open source core. This can involve developing premium software modules that add features to the core open source software or, alternatively, building supporting applications that complement the core.

SuiteCRM, for example, offers its open source CRM software for free but charges for modules like an Outlook plugin. "What can upset people is when you develop new code that makes the core better but keep it proprietary, but if you build apps that work on top of it then there is no issue there," says Myers.