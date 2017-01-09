Review: Microsoft's Windows Defender schiet tekort

Webwereld selecteert hier interessante artikelen uit het internationale netwerk van onze uitgever IDG.

Windows defender provides good enough protection for your family's PCs. And yes, it could be your PC's sole antivirus utility, if you are willing to accept its limitations.

However, once you examine the product in more detail, you will see why we cannot recommend it for enterprise use. And that is the frustration of this product: Microsoft is trying to do the right thing and offers a tempting feast, but ultimately offers an incomplete meal that is tough to digest.

We deliberately infected several Windows 10 PCs with a variety of malware samples. Each time, Defender found the infection and neutralized it automatically. A user literally has nothing to do to protect their computer. That's the good news. The bad news is what happens under the covers and how an enterprise IT manager has to deal with Defender's quirks.

Windows Defender is the natural successor to the Windows System Center Endpoint Protection (WSCEP) client that came with earlier Windows versions. However, there is no separate client for WSCEP now, because if you run Windows 10 and you have updated to the Anniversary Edition, Defender is included for free.

This new version of Defender contains several improvements, including protecting your OS after booting (called Early Launch Anti-malware), better user account control integration and protection, better post-breach detection, and a change in how the tool is managed.