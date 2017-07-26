Pokémon Go's verjaardagsfeestje was een blamage

Like the nearly 20,000 other attendees, I was thrilled about the prospect of Pokémon Go Fest. We've covered the game extensively last summer, but more importantly, I've been playing it for fun—sometimes solo, or with my wife and son. All told, I've spent dozens of hours capturing thousands of Pokémon, making thousands of PokéStop visits, and hatching loads of digital eggs.

Pokémon Go Fest promised the ability to catch rare monsters, team up with lots of other players to tackle the new Raid Battles, and the opportunity to unlock and capture top-tier Legendary monsters, which would finally be added to the game for the occasion.

Instead, the game collapsed under the weight of all of the player demand—and cellular networks likewise failed to accommodate the thousands of simultaneous connections coming from Grant Park in downtown Chicago. As more and more people flooded the park, the situation just got worse, and fans became expectedly upset and very vocal about it. In my case, my most significant finds were a gnarly sunburn and a wasted day full of frustration.

Early promise

Pokémon Go Fest got off to a solid-enough start before the vast majority of people were let into the park. As a member of the media, I was allowed in with an early batch of attendees, and we had a chance to experience the Fest before it was in full swing—before technical issues totally crippled the fun.

Well, this looked promising