Bereid je voor op SQL Server voor Linux

Bringing SQL Server to Linux is one of the bigger steps in Microsoft's plan to help developers build any app for (and from) any platform. And despite the fact that it was only announced in spring 2016, you shouldn't think of SQL Server on Linux as being a subset of the full Windows offering, says Rohan Kumar, general manager of the Microsoft database systems group.

"It's the same SQL Server product," he tells CIO.com. "We have one SQL Server product, and Windows and Linux are your deployment choices."

That means you'll get significant features from SQL Server, from availability groups and Active Directory Authentication to dynamic data masking, row level security and transparent data encryption, plus Azure integrations like stretch database and the always encrypted option. Not all those features are guaranteed to be in the first release of SQL Server on Linux, Kumar cautions. "But in the long term, it's just the same database. If you want stretch database or backup or replica, you go for it."

The areas where SQL Server on Linux will differ the most from the Windows Server version are where features depend on the operating system itself. If you use clustering for high availability and disaster recovery (DR), that depends on Windows Server Failover Clustering. On Linux, the way you do high availability and DR differs even between RedHat, Ubuntu and SuSE, and SQL Server on Linux will use open source tools like Pacemaker for clustering.

There are a few database-level features that are also tied closely to Windows, such as FileTable, which lets applications access files and documents stored in SQL Server as if they were in the file system. "With FileTable, we effectively give Windows clients transactional access through the Win32 API so they can access blobs in a much more highly performant and scalable fashion. If you store blobs natively in SQL Server, that will work on Linux but the file table feature will not," Kumar explains.

"But there are very few features like this. Conceptually, it's the same SQL Server: all the core relational database, all the investments we've made in column store and in-memory OLTP - all of them work across both products," says Kumar.

The new version of SQL Server in 2017 will ship for both Windows and Linux. After the significant 2016 release, the Windows versions will get a handful of improvements. "We will push the boundaries of the intelligent database with R," says Kumar (that's how Microsoft is putting machine learning-based 'cognitive' functions like facial recognition and OCR into the database itself and there will be enhancements to PolyBase. "But most of the focus of this release is around making features first class on Linux."