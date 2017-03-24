4 oplossingen voor hoofdpijndossiers in Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 has gone a long way towards fixing the problems that were endemic with earlier versions of Windows -- notably Windows 8. But it's still far from a perfect operating system and has its share of headaches.

Looking through various user discussions (and tapping our own experiences) we've identified five problems that a lot of people are complaining about: forced Windows 10 updates; the Cortana digital assistant (which some users want to get rid of and can't); lost disk space; sluggish boot times; and problems with the Start menu.

But don't worry -- help is on the way. We've researched ways to take care of these issues (or at least make them a little less irritating). Here are some solutions that will make Windows 10 pleasanter to use.

1. Get around forced Windows 10 updates

We're going to start with a biggie: Forced updates. For many people, this is the biggest Windows 10 headache of all. Unlike earlier Windows versions, Windows 10 doesn't let you pick and choose which updates to install. Now when Microsoft issues an update, your machine installs it. Case closed.

Well, almost. There are a few workarounds that let you stop the updating process. One note, though: As a general rule, it's a good idea to keep Windows 10 current, because many updates don't just fix bugs or add new features, but also contain security patches.

However, it's your machine, your operating system, and your life. So if you want to halt forced Windows 10 updates, here are two ways to do it. I'll also show you how you can uninstall an already installed update, and keep it uninstalled.

Use Wi-Fi metering

If you've got a PC connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, here's a clever workaround to stop automatic updates. It uses Windows 10's metered connection feature, designed to save you money if you pay for bandwidth use over a certain amount:

Go to Settings > Network & Internet. Click the Wi-Fi network that you're connected to. On the screen that appears, scroll to the Metered connection section and move the slider to On.

From now on, Windows 10 won't automatically download and install updates. This works only for your current connection, though. You'll have to do this for every Wi-Fi network that you connect to in order to stop the updates.

Telling your PC you have a metered connection will block automatic Windows 10 updates.

Turn off the Windows update service

Windows Update runs like any other Windows service -- which means that you can turn it off:

Go to Control Panel > System and Security > Administrative Tools. You're then sent to a folder in Windows Explorer with a list of administrative tools, one of which is Services. Double-click on Services. On the right side of the screen that appears, scroll down to Windows Update and double-click it. In the Startup Type box that appears, select Disabled, then click OK.

The Windows Update service won't run any more, and you won't download and install updates automatically.

You can turn off the Windows Update service.

Keep in mind that if you use either of these solutions, you'll block all Windows updates. You can't pick and choose which to install, and which not. As a result, at some point you should turn off metering and turn Windows Update back on to get security patches. And when that happens, you'll download and install all the updates, not just ones you want.

Note, though, that there's still a good reason to use these techniques to turn off automatic updates, because if you stop them from immediately installing, you can then check for reports about problematic updates. If nobody complains, you can then let them install; if there are issues, you can wait until the fix is available.

And very soon, this process will get easier still: The upcoming Creators Update will allow you to either pick a time for an update to install or snooze the update for three days.

At that point, you may no longer want to turn off the update service entirely, because the Snooze feature will essentially accomplish the same thing -- allow you to check for reports about problematic updates before allowing it to be installed on your system.

Uninstall and hide problematic updates

If you're stuck with an update that is harming (or could harm) your computer, there's another workaround for you: Uninstall the bad update, then hide it from Windows 10 so that it doesn't automatically reinstall. That way, when the fix for the update shows up, you can install all the updates, including the fix.

It's not hard. First download a free Microsoft tool that lets you hide any update so that Windows 10 won't install it.

Then go to Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features > View installed updates. You'll see a list of your Windows updates. Double-click the update that you want to get rid of. A screen will appear asking if you want to uninstall it. Click Yes.

After the update uninstalls, run the Microsoft tool you downloaded. It will list any available Windows 10 updates that have yet to be installed. The update you just uninstalled will be listed. Check the box next to it, click Next, and follow the instructions for hiding it. When you do this, you'll stop Windows from installing it.