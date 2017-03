Microsoft patcht stilletjes brakke Windows-patch

This update includes a fix for an incorrect device driver ("Microsoft - WPD - 2/22/2016 12:00:00 AM - 5.2.5326.4762") that was released by a third-party on March 8, 2017 that affected a small group of users with USB connected phones or other media devices that rely on Media Transfer Protocol (MTP). If the driver is on your system, when any of these devices are connected, Windows will try to install this driver. These devices will not be connected until the driver is removed. This incorrect driver was removed from Windows Update the same day, but it may have been downloaded to your computer. After installing this update the incorrect driver will be removed.