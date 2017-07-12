Debian 9: De Linux-distro die simpelweg werkt

Debian 9 'Stretch' is verschenen en onder de Linux-distributies valt Debian op als distributie die bedoeld is voor stabiliteit. Pc-gebruikers kiezen Debian-gebaseerd Ubuntu of RHEL-voorloper Fedora en gebruikers die bereid zijn om de mouwen op te stropen voor Arch of Gentoo. Netwerkhackers gaan voor Kali en privacybewuste mensen nemen Tails.

Maar Debian is een goede keus als stabiel systeem voor allerlei toepassingen. Met de nieuwe release zijn er een heleboel verbeteringen voor diverse gebruikersdoeleinden, maar we richten ons nu vooral op de dekstop-veranderingen.

Debian is a free (as in freedom) GNU/Linux operating system created by volunteers. The operating system uses APT to manage packages and software, not unlike Ubuntu. In fact, Ubuntu is known as a Debian-based operating system in that most of the core utilities you find in Ubuntu (like APT) come from Debian.

And if you're wondering how Debian code-names its releases, the names are taken from Toy Story characters.

Debian's graphical installation is easy to follow, even for newbies.

What makes Debian different from Ubuntu?

Debian is different from Ubuntu in a number of ways. First, Ubuntu is created and distributed under the umbrella of a for-profit company, Canonical. Depending on where you stand on Linux, proprietary software, and other philosophical issues in open-source, Debian can be considered "more free" than Ubuntu.

While both Debian and Ubuntu use APT for package management and can install .deb files downloaded from the Internet, there's an important differentiation to make. While Ubuntu can install .deb files built for either Ubuntu or Debian, Debian users should steer clear of .deb files meant for Ubuntu, as they could break your system.

Because Debian is an OS that sells itself on stability, that's a bit like banging the sharp end of a hatchet against one of the legs of the chair you're sitting on. The leg may not fail right away, but when it does, everyone will say you did it to yourself.